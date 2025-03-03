Tariffs and the U.S. food supply

President Trump has announced tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico will go into effect on March 4. Will it level the playing field for American producers? And what will it mean for your grocery prices?

On Cincinnati Edition we ask what reshaping the U.S. food supply would mean for farmers and consumers.

Guests:

- Christopher Gibbs, Ohio farmer

- Ian Sheldon, professor, Ohio State University Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics

