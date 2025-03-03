Tariffs and the U.S. food supply
President Trump has announced tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico will go into effect on March 4. Will it level the playing field for American producers? And what will it mean for your grocery prices?
On Cincinnati Edition we ask what reshaping the U.S. food supply would mean for farmers and consumers.
Guests:
- Christopher Gibbs, Ohio farmer
- Ian Sheldon, professor, Ohio State University Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.