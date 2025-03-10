The Amish lawsuit in Ohio over buggy lights
A traffic law in Ohio is being challenged by some members of the Amish community. The law, passed about two years ago, requires animal-drawn vehicles to display a flashing yellow light to increase visibility in an effort to prevent traffic accidents.
Some conservative members of the Amish community say electrifying their buggies would violate long-held traditions and religious beliefs.
Three members of the Swartzentruber Amish and one member of the similarly conservative Kenton sect are suing the state.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the dispute and different opinions within the Amish community.
Guests:
- Cory Anderson, Ph.D., postdoctoral scholar, Pennsylvania State University Population Research Institute
- Erin Gottsacker, reporter and producer, The Ohio Newsroom
