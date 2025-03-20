Should stadium sales tax revenue help pay for a new arena?

A new nonprofit organization is pushing for a state-of-the-art arena to be built in Cincinnati.

And it wants Hamilton County to use sales tax revenue to help pay for it.

The Hamilton County Growth Alliance argues a new arena could help Cincinnati become a host city for NCAA Tournament games during March Madness and other high-profile events that would generate millions of dollars in economic impact for the region.

On Cincinnati Edition, we hear the group’s leader make his case and talk with a Cincinnati City Council member who supports the effort.

Guests:

Jay Kincaid, executive director, Hamilton County Growth Alliance

Seth Walsh, Cincinnati City Council member

Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus could not appear on the program. She offered this statement:

"Voters approved a ballot initiative in 1996 with the understanding that it would fund the construction and maintenance of two riverfront stadiums. With the riverfront sales tax fund, we have been able to responsibly maintain these two County assets. As the stadiums age, it will be important to have this dedicated funding source to make the most of the stadiums, while also ensuring their safety.

"There has been no organic public discussion regarding the use of the Hamilton County riverfront sales tax levy for an arena or any other purpose.

"I take my fiduciary responsibility to County taxpayers seriously. My focus remains on negotiating a better deal with the Bengals to protect the interests of Hamilton County residents. While I would welcome a robust and transparent public conversation about the sales tax, I am not inclined to engage with an anonymous group of donors whose motivations are unclear."

Ways to listen to this show: