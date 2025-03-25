How Cincinnati institutions are preserving local history through physical artifacts
Have you stopped printing out photos since the advent of digital cameras and smartphones? If so, you're not alone.
Though you may not be developing as many photos as you once were, there's a strong interest in maintaining physical photographs at many Cincinnati area institutions.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss how local institutions are preserving Cincinnati history through photographic and written records.
Guests:
- Tom Law, president, Voyageur Media Group, Inc.
- Larry Richmond, Genealogy & Local History Department Manager, Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library
- Dave Schroeder, Executive Director, Kenton County Public Library
