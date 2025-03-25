© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati Edition

How Cincinnati institutions are preserving local history through physical artifacts

Published March 25, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
a person holds open an old photo album showing black and white photographs
Lauren Fuhrlman
/
Unsplash

Have you stopped printing out photos since the advent of digital cameras and smartphones? If so, you're not alone.

Though you may not be developing as many photos as you once were, there's a strong interest in maintaining physical photographs at many Cincinnati area institutions.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss how local institutions are preserving Cincinnati history through photographic and written records.

Guests:

  • Tom Law, president, Voyageur Media Group, Inc.
  • Larry Richmond, Genealogy & Local History Department Manager, Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library
  • Dave Schroeder, Executive Director, Kenton County Public Library

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionphotographynewspapersKenton County Public LibraryCincinnati Hamilton County Public Library
Stay Connected