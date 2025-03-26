Neighbors in small towns invited their elected leaders to town halls. They didn't show

You may have seen the political protests in Cincinnati with crowds in locations including Fountain Square and Washington Park. The rumblings of discontent are also felt in small towns across the region.

Organizers of a town hall in Medina, Ohio, on Saturday say they had a spillover crowd of at least 200 people. They invited U.S. Rep. Max Miller to attend, and when he did not show, they placed a cardboard cutout of the congressman in his place.

The group Lorain County Rising is also organizing protests and town halls. Representatives say their neighbors are worried about Medicare, Social Security and veterans' benefits.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss political efforts in small towns, whether elected leaders are showing up for town halls, and what questions neighbors are asking their representatives.

Cincinnati Edition invited Congressman Max Miller, who represents Medina, and Congressman Bob Latta, who represents Lorain, to join our discussion.

Guests:

- Mosie Welch, organizer, Medina County Indivisible

- Lili Sandler, organizer, Lorain County Rising

- David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

