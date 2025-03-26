The Banks development turns 25

The banks of the Ohio River have changed dramatically in the past 25 years. Now, as The Banks development in downtown Cincinnati marks a quarter century, what does the future hold?

A WCPO I-Team investigation examined the empty acres along the riverfront and asked why there's no developer to fill them. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll looks at what was intended for The Banks, why work seems to have stalled and why the Joint Banks Steering Committee hasn’t met since 2019.

Guests:

- Aftab Pureval, mayor of Cincinnati

- Denise Driehaus, president, Hamilton County Commission

- Chris Bortz, former Cincinnati City Council Member

Ways to listen to this show: