Need advice about your bunny, bird or bearded dragon?

Spring has sprung. Are you spending more time outside with your favorite, four-legged friends?

Does Opening Day for the Reds have you ready to play ball with your dog, cat or ferret?

Or are you thinking about bringing a bunny into your house this Easter?

On the Cincinnati Edition pet show, we’ll have experts on animals of all shapes and sizes to take your questions and offer advice.

Guests:

· Angie Callahan, DVM, MedVet Cincinnati Emergency Department

· Barbara Oglesbee, DVM, MedVet Hilliard Avian Practice and Exotics Specialty Leader

· Dae Grodin, owner and trainer, Dog-Abilities.com

Ways to listen to this show:

· Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.

· Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.

· Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.

