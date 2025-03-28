Kroger firing back, it's Reds season and more top stories

Ohio Republicans have a proposal to change the U.S. Constitution. The idea is to impose term limits on federal lawmakers which they say would curb government spending. On Cincinnati Edition why critics say this plan could allow interest groups to dramatically rewrite the Constitution.

Then, the Kroger and Albertsons merger is a bust. Now Kroger is firing back at an Albertsons lawsuit.

Plus, all the highlights of Reds opening day.

Guests:

- Haley BeMiller, politics reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

- Jeremy Pelzer, chief politics reporter, Cleveland.com

- Steve Watkins, staff reporter, Cincinnati Business Courier

- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

- Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter and host of “The Skinny” podcast, Local 12

