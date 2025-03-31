What does Ohio DOGE mean for you?
Ohio now has its own Department of Government Efficiency.
On Cincinnati Edition we talk to the leaders behind the Ohio DOGE caucus about their priorities and plans to address property tax hikes.
Guests:
- Tex Fischer, Ohio state Representative, R-Mahoning County
- David Thomas, Ohio state Representative, R- Ashtabula County
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.