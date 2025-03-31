© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

What does Ohio DOGE mean for you?

Published March 31, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
Ohio's Statehouse in downtown Columbus.
James St. John
/
Flickr
Ohio's Statehouse in downtown Columbus.

Ohio now has its own Department of Government Efficiency.

On Cincinnati Edition we talk to the leaders behind the Ohio DOGE caucus about their priorities and plans to address property tax hikes.

Guests:

- Tex Fischer, Ohio state Representative, R-Mahoning County

- David Thomas, Ohio state Representative, R- Ashtabula County

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionproperty tax rate
Stay Connected