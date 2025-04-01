© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Kentucky lawmakers wrap up with a flurry of overrides as budget debates continue in Ohio and Indiana

Published April 1, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
kentucky capitol
Ed Reinke
/
AP

Kentucky lawmakers have ended this year’s legislative session, overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes on a range of laws.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Ohio and Indiana are working to craft state budgets as they consider legislation focused on property tax relief.

On Cincinnati Edition's regional politics show, we’ll talk with Statehouse reporters about the latest on education, budget talks and transparency in the legislative process.

Guests:

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionKentuckyIndiana
