Kentucky lawmakers wrap up with a flurry of overrides as budget debates continue in Ohio and Indiana

Kentucky lawmakers have ended this year’s legislative session, overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes on a range of laws.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Ohio and Indiana are working to craft state budgets as they consider legislation focused on property tax relief.

On Cincinnati Edition's regional politics show, we’ll talk with Statehouse reporters about the latest on education, budget talks and transparency in the legislative process.

Guests:

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Sylvia Goodman, Capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Brandon Smith, Statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting

