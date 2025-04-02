What the closure of Joann Fabric means for crafters
Crafters are preparing for a world without Joann Fabric. The crafting giant is closing hundreds of stores as a result of its bankruptcy. Some local stores will remain open, but where will you source your supplies if your location closes?
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with local crafters about sourcing their material and whether they will even miss Joann when it’s gone.
Guests:
- Abby Langdon, textile artist
- Madeleine Tepe Misleh, director of operations, Sew Valley
- Kaya Burgin, Loveland branch library manager, Cincinnati Public Library
The Cincinnati Public Library is accepting submissions for its annual quilt show May 3.
