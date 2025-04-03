Kentucky creates a film office to attract and retain local talent
Kentucky's General Assembly approved legislation this session aimed at attracting more film production to the Bluegrass State.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss why some productions are choosing to film outside of Hollywood.
Guests:
- Kristen Schlotman, president and CEO, Film Cincinnati
- Phillip Wheeler, Kentucky State Senator, 31st District of Kentucky
