The enduring legacy of Kentucky's Harlan Hubbard

The pioneering spirit and environmentalism of one of Kentucky’s most beloved artists is on display in a new exhibit at the Behringer Crawford Museum. Driftwood Docks explores the philosophy of Harlan Hubbard that has endured for so many generations.

The exhibit, which opens April 13, is inspired by Jessica Whitehead’s biography Driftwood: The Life of Harlan Hubbard. Whitehead will sign copies of the book from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 and will speak at The Carnegie on April 23. The exhibit at BCM runs through Aug. 3.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the shantyboat sojourn, the hand-built homestead, and the lesser-known stories of Harlan Hubbard and how he has inspired modern ecologists.

Guest:

Jessica Whitehead, author, Driftwood: The Life of Harlan Hubbard

