Union leaders discuss recent postal worker rallies
Mail carriers all across the country have been rallying to protect their jobs and keep the federal government from privatizing the postal service.
On Cincinnati Edition we talk with union leaders about their concerns over job cuts and what they say would be the economic implications of those cuts.
Guests:
- Don Hoffrogge, president, American Postal Workers Union Local 164
- Ted Thompson, president, Branch 43 of the National Association of Letter Carriers
- Brian Griffin, executive secretary and treasurer, Cincinnati AFL-CIO Labor Council
This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
