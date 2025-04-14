When is a 'high conflict divorce' actually a case of abuse?

The dissolution of a marriage can be emotionally charged — especially when children are involved.

Now child welfare researchers and scholars are discovering that what they have traditionally called “high conflict divorces” are often cases of domestic violence and child abuse.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss how this misunderstanding can lead to further violence against women and children.

Guests:

Lisa Aronson Fontes, Ph.D., senior lecturer, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, author, “Invisible Chains: Overcoming Coercive Control in Your Intimate Relationship”

Pamela Miller, senior law and policy analyst, Center for Child Policy

Emily DeSantis, founder and owner, DeSantis Family Law

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

