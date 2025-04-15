© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
A new bill could ban fluoride in Ohio's water systems

Published April 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Utah has become the first state in the country to ban the addition of fluoride to public drinking water. Other states — including Ohio and Kentucky — are considering their own fluoride legislation.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the legislation and what the science says about fluoride.

Guests:

  • Levi Dean, Ohio State Representative, Republican from Xenia
  • Hal Jeter, DDS, president, Ohio Dental Association

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
