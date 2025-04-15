A new bill could ban fluoride in Ohio's water systems
Utah has become the first state in the country to ban the addition of fluoride to public drinking water. Other states — including Ohio and Kentucky — are considering their own fluoride legislation.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the legislation and what the science says about fluoride.
Guests:
- Levi Dean, Ohio State Representative, Republican from Xenia
- Hal Jeter, DDS, president, Ohio Dental Association
