A new bill could ban fluoride in Ohio's water systems

Utah has become the first state in the country to ban the addition of fluoride to public drinking water. Other states — including Ohio and Kentucky — are considering their own fluoride legislation.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the legislation and what the science says about fluoride.

Guests:

Levi Dean, Ohio State Representative, Republican from Xenia

Hal Jeter, DDS, president, Ohio Dental Association

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

