Is your garden drenched?
We’ve been drenched this month with heavy rainfall and flooding. How have your plants weathered the storm?
Now is a good time to look to your landscape and address any drainage issues. On Cincinnati Edition, our gardening experts are here with advice.
Guests:
- Mary Dudley, ecology education manager, Civic Garden Center
- Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden
- Scott Beuerlein, manager of botanical garden outreach, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
