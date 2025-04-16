© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

Is your garden drenched?

Published April 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Pixabay

We’ve been drenched this month with heavy rainfall and flooding. How have your plants weathered the storm?

Now is a good time to look to your landscape and address any drainage issues. On Cincinnati Edition, our gardening experts are here with advice.

Guests:

  • Mary Dudley, ecology education manager, Civic Garden Center
  • Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden
  • Scott Beuerlein, manager of botanical garden outreach, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionfloodingCincinnati Zoo & Botanical GardenCivic Garden Center
Stay Connected