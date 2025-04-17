From pollution to art: Artists use unlikely materials to create work that responds to the climate crisis

For centuries, artists have used toxic materials and have found inspiration from unlikely sources.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a painter who transforms toxic sludge into pigments and an artist who makes ink from walnuts. We discuss their art and how it responds to the climate crisis.

They are part of an exhibition called “All Else Pales: 2.” It opens April 17 at StudioKroner in Cincinnati and runs through May 24.

Guests:

Devan Horton, Northern Kentucky artist

John Sabraw, distinguished professor of art, Ohio University School of Art

