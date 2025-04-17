From pollution to art: Artists use unlikely materials to create work that responds to the climate crisis
For centuries, artists have used toxic materials and have found inspiration from unlikely sources.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a painter who transforms toxic sludge into pigments and an artist who makes ink from walnuts. We discuss their art and how it responds to the climate crisis.
They are part of an exhibition called “All Else Pales: 2.” It opens April 17 at StudioKroner in Cincinnati and runs through May 24.
Guests:
- Devan Horton, Northern Kentucky artist
- John Sabraw, distinguished professor of art, Ohio University School of Art
StudioKroner is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
Ways to listen to this show:
- ·Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.