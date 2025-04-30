Everything you need to know about Ohio Issue 2

Ohio’s May primary is less than a week away.

And there’s only one measure that every voter in the state will see on their ballot: Issue 2.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss what passage of Issue 2 would mean, whether it will increase taxes, and clarify whether it has anything to do with the bond issue proposed to help pay for the Cleveland Browns' new stadium.

More information about projects that the state funds through the State Capital Improvement Plan is available online.

Guests:

Linda Bailiff, director, Ohio Public Works Commission

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: