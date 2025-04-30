Everything you need to know about Ohio Issue 2
Ohio’s May primary is less than a week away.
And there’s only one measure that every voter in the state will see on their ballot: Issue 2.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss what passage of Issue 2 would mean, whether it will increase taxes, and clarify whether it has anything to do with the bond issue proposed to help pay for the Cleveland Browns' new stadium.
More information about projects that the state funds through the State Capital Improvement Plan is available online.
Guests:
- Linda Bailiff, director, Ohio Public Works Commission
- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.