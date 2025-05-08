© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Study explores reentry challenges for white-collar offenders

Published May 8, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
A study by Florida Atlantic University, in collaboration with the University of Cincinnati, examines the unique challenges individuals who have been convicted of white-collar crimes face upon reentry to the workforce.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll take a look at the findings of that study and talk about the obstacles white-collar criminals deal with after release.

Guests:

  • Michael Benson, professor emeritus and senior research associate, University of Cincinnati
  • Tamaya Dennard, programs and partnerships manager, RepresentWomen

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
