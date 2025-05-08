Study explores reentry challenges for white-collar offenders
A study by Florida Atlantic University, in collaboration with the University of Cincinnati, examines the unique challenges individuals who have been convicted of white-collar crimes face upon reentry to the workforce.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll take a look at the findings of that study and talk about the obstacles white-collar criminals deal with after release.
Guests:
- Michael Benson, professor emeritus and senior research associate, University of Cincinnati
- Tamaya Dennard, programs and partnerships manager, RepresentWomen
