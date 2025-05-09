Funeral for fallen deputy, Cory Bowman's bid for mayor, plus more top stories

Community members will line the streets for a funeral procession for a fallen Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy. Larry Henderson was hit and killed while directing traffic. The alleged driver is the father of a man shot and killed by police. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the case and the police body camera footage the father reportedly watched before hitting the deputy with his car.

Plus, Cory Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance, has a steep hill to climb to beat incumbent Mayor Aftab Pureval. But is winning the only goal?

And, Cincinnati launches a new child savings account to help families afford college.

Guests:

Nick Swartsell, long-form reporter, WVXU

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

