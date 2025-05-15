Are Cincinnati's new jobs paying enough to cover the basics?
Cincinnati was one of only two metropolitan areas in Ohio that had more jobs in 2024 than it did in 2019.
But do the region’s new jobs pay well enough to support a family?
A new report from Policy Matters Ohio found three of Cincinnati’s top 10 occupations pay too little to cover the basics.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the labor market in Cincinnati and Ohio as a whole, the wages needed to cover a family’s basic needs, and policy recommendations that could make a difference for working people.
Guests:
- Heather Smith, work and wages researcher, Policy Matters Ohio
- Brandon Rudd, director, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Center for Research and Data
