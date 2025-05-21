It's Cincinnati Edition's live Garden Revival show!

It’s our May garden revival! Cincinnati Edition’s first live show in our new gathering space is all about putting some pep back your in your patch of land.

Garden experts are here with the scoop on Brood XIV, gardening for wildlife, and propagation.

We can’t take calls or emails from listeners, but we will hear questions from our live studio audience.

It’s the Cincinnati Edition Garden Revival.

Guests:

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

Joe Boggs, Ph.D., assistant professor of entomology, Ohio State University

Theresa Culley, Ph.D., professor of biology, University of Cincinnati

Jon Butcher, CEO, Madison Tree Care and Landscaping

Ways to listen to this show:

