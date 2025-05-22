Dayton hosts NATO parliamentary assembly

Dayton, Ohio, is hosting NATO’s parliamentary assembly 30 years after the Bosnian peace accords were signed there. The sessions are not open to the public, but the University of Dayton is hosting several panel discussions that are open. This includes a discussion on the current state of the United Nations Women, Peace and Security Agenda.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the U.S. involvement in NATO, the war in Ukraine, and the need to protect women and girls in conflict-affected areas.

Guests:

Natalie Hudson, Ph.D., executive director, University of Dayton Human Rights Center

Vaughn Shannon, Ph.D., professor of political science, Wright State University

