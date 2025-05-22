© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ohio News
Cincinnati Edition

Dayton hosts NATO parliamentary assembly

Published May 22, 2025
a man appears on a screen behind five people sitting at a long desk surrounded by various countries' flags
Andrea Comas
/
AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears on a large screen as he speaks via video conference during the 68th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Dayton, Ohio, is hosting NATO’s parliamentary assembly 30 years after the Bosnian peace accords were signed there. The sessions are not open to the public, but the University of Dayton is hosting several panel discussions that are open. This includes a discussion on the current state of the United Nations Women, Peace and Security Agenda.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the U.S. involvement in NATO, the war in Ukraine, and the need to protect women and girls in conflict-affected areas.

Guests:

  • Natalie Hudson, Ph.D., executive director, University of Dayton Human Rights Center
  • Vaughn Shannon, Ph.D., professor of political science, Wright State University

