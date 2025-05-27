Local researchers discover a connection between gut health and blood cancer

Scientists at Cincinnati Children’s have discovered a new connection between gut health and the risk of developing blood cancer.

They say their findings – published in the journal Nature – could change how we think about aging and the early stages of leukemia.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with one of the lead researchers about this discovery and its implications for millions of people.

Guest:

· Daniel Starczynowski, PhD, director, Cincinnati Children’s Advanced Leukemia Therapies and Research Center

Cincinnati Children’s is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue). This discussion was pre-recorded.

Ways to listen to this show:

· Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.

· Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.

· Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.

