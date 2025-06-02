© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Miniaturists are coming to town for a massively tiny convention

Published June 2, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Courtesy The Miniature Society of Cincinnati
Courtesy The Miniature Society of Cincinnati

Do you prefer little toy food to your life-sized Campbell’s Soup can? Do you splurge in the travel-size section? Do you buy furniture for your dollhouse that you can only dream of for your real home? If so, you may be a miniature fanatic.

While pint-sized products have always been a fascination, there is something particularly alluring about living in the miniverse in this day and age.

This August, Cincinnati will be the hub for a national convention of miniature collectors. And this Friday, June 6, local miniaturists will host a Miniature Shoppers' Paradise. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the convention and our fascination with the diminutive.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded
