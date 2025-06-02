Miniaturists are coming to town for a massively tiny convention
Do you prefer little toy food to your life-sized Campbell’s Soup can? Do you splurge in the travel-size section? Do you buy furniture for your dollhouse that you can only dream of for your real home? If so, you may be a miniature fanatic.
While pint-sized products have always been a fascination, there is something particularly alluring about living in the miniverse in this day and age.
This August, Cincinnati will be the hub for a national convention of miniature collectors. And this Friday, June 6, local miniaturists will host a Miniature Shoppers' Paradise. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the convention and our fascination with the diminutive.
Guests:
- Nancye Claypool, chair, National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts
- Suzanne O'Connell, editor, Miniature Gazette
- Jean Ellsworth, founder, Miniature Society of Cincinnati
