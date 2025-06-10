A mountain of debris towers over Middletown homes
Neighbors are living in the shadow of a giant debris pile and they want it gone. It’s the site of the old Middletown Paperboard building that was demolished more than a year ago.
Residents took their concern to city council, and city leaders have been discussing possible solutions.
On Cincinnati Edition we talk to a neighbor about how the city is addressing her concerns.
Guests:
- Marva Gaston, Middletown resident
- Sean DeLancey, senior reporter, WCPO 9
