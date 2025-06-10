© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

A mountain of debris towers over Middletown homes

Published June 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Courtesy WCPO
Courtesy WCPO

Neighbors are living in the shadow of a giant debris pile and they want it gone. It’s the site of the old Middletown Paperboard building that was demolished more than a year ago.

Residents took their concern to city council, and city leaders have been discussing possible solutions.

On Cincinnati Edition we talk to a neighbor about how the city is addressing her concerns.

Guests:

- Marva Gaston, Middletown resident

- Sean DeLancey, senior reporter, WCPO 9

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
