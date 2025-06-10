Would the president's big, beautiful bill give AI more freedom?

A provision tucked into President Trump’s tax and budget bill would restrict states from regulating artificial intelligence for the next 10 years. The language “would bar states from enforcing laws or regulations governing AI models, AI systems or automated decision systems.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost signed a letter saying “The impact of such a broad moratorium would be sweeping and wholly destructive of reasonable state efforts to prevent known harms associated with AI.”

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the details of this provision, the legal implications and the potential impact.

Guests:

- Jeff Knight, counsel, Bricker Graydon

- Jeffrey Shaffer, assistant professor and director of the Applied AI Lab, University of Cincinnati College of Business

