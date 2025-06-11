© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Colerain Township police chief says he needs more officers

Published June 11, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Colerain Police Chief Ed Cordie and Township Administrator Jeff Weckbach at a townhall meeting about the township's police service June 3, 2025.
Nick Swartsell
/
WVXU
Colerain Township’s police chief says his department doesn’t have enough officers to respond to calls for service at peak times.

At a town hall meeting earlier this month, Chief Ed Cordie said the department’s staffing is below the national average.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the problem, what it means for residents and possible solutions.

Guests:

· Jeff Weckbach, Colerain Township Administrator

· Matt Wahlert, PhD, Colerain Township Trustee

Ways to listen to this show:

· Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.

· Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.

· Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.

