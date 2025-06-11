Colerain Township police chief says he needs more officers

Colerain Township’s police chief says his department doesn’t have enough officers to respond to calls for service at peak times.

At a town hall meeting earlier this month, Chief Ed Cordie said the department’s staffing is below the national average.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the problem, what it means for residents and possible solutions.

Guests:

· Jeff Weckbach, Colerain Township Administrator

· Matt Wahlert, PhD, Colerain Township Trustee

