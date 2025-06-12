How to tell a real service animal from a fake, plus answers to all your pet questions
Service animals are crucial partners for people who need them.
But the American Kennel Club says there’s a growing problem of owners who falsely label pets as service animals so they can take them into restaurants or hotels.
The AKC says that harms people who are truly disabled, confuses the public and affects the reputation of legitimate service dog users.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the impact and potential harms of fake service animals as we talk about pets – and take your questions – for the full hour.
Guests:
- Jennifer Wells, DVM, Medical Director, MedVet Cincinnati
- Ryan Finch, former U.S. Army Cavalry Scout, service dog user
- Dan Clavel, director of procurement and placement, K9s for Warriors
- Nick Hof, certified professional dog trainer and owner, Paws Look Listen
