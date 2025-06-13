Cincinnati police chief promises action, political protests across the region and more top stories

After a fatal stabbing in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati’s police chief is defending her department against charges of negligence while promising action.

We discuss her response and crime in the city.

Then, people across Greater Cincinnati are expected to take to the streets Saturday to protest President Donald Trump and his policies.

We hear a first-hand account of what it’s been like in Los Angeles.

Plus, we talk about climate solutions in Ohio.

Guests:

· David Ferrara, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

· Nick Swartsell, general assignment and longform reporter, WVXU

· Michael Monks, journalist, KFI AM 640

· Isabel Nissley, environment reporter, WVXU

· Zaria Johnson, reporter/producer, Ideastream Public Media

· Adriana Martinez-Smiley, environment and indigenous affairs reporter, WYSO

