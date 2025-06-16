Cincinnati Public Schools faces tough financial decisions

Cincinnati Public Schools ended the school year with a $50 million budget gap.

And the district warns the Ohio Senate’s version of the state budget could strip millions of dollars more in funding from the school system.

On Cincinnati Edition we talk with Cincinnati Public Schools leaders about the budget and local cuts.

Guests:

· Shauna Murphy, superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools

· Eve Bolton, vice president, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education

· Julie Sellers, president, Cincinnati Federation of Teachers

