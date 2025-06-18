© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

How to keep your garden green this summer

Published June 18, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Backyard English cottage garden, colorful flowering plant and green grass lawn, brown pavement and orange brick wall, evergreen trees in background, all in good care
iStockphoto

Planning a big trip this summer? You can’t take your garden with you, so we’ve got tips for preparing your plants for time away.

Plus, we'll talk irrigation, monitoring for drought, and plants that do best in summer sun.

On Cincinnati Edition, our experts are here with their advice on how to keep your garden lush through the warmer months.

Guests:

  • Brandon George, horticulture extension agent, Kenton County Extension Office
  • Scott Beuerlein, manager of botanical garden outreach, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
  • Cory Christopher, Ph.D., director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
