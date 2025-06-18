How to keep your garden green this summer
Planning a big trip this summer? You can’t take your garden with you, so we’ve got tips for preparing your plants for time away.
Plus, we'll talk irrigation, monitoring for drought, and plants that do best in summer sun.
On Cincinnati Edition, our experts are here with their advice on how to keep your garden lush through the warmer months.
Guests:
- Brandon George, horticulture extension agent, Kenton County Extension Office
- Scott Beuerlein, manager of botanical garden outreach, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
- Cory Christopher, Ph.D., director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center
