Road-tripping this summer? Keep an eye out for these roadside wonders
Summer is officially here, and many people will be hitting the road in the coming months to get to their vacation destinations.
Throughout the United States, interesting roadside attractions and historic signage dot the highways and interstates. Author Rolando Pujol has traveled coast to coast to identify some standout sights for your next road trip.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Pujol about his new book, "The Great American Retro Road Trip: A Celebration of Roadside Americana." He joins with American Sign Museum founder Tod Swormstedt.
Guests:
- Rolando Pujol, journalist and author, "The Great American Retro Road Trip: A Celebration of Roadside Americana"
- Tod Swormstedt, founder and curator, American Sign Museum
Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue). This discussion was pre-recorded.
