How to deal with pests and pesky plants outdoors this summer

Summer is here and in full swing. Also here are ticks, mosquitoes, bagworms, and poison hemlock.

Numbers of ticks have risen in Ohio since the 1990s, from a time where there were only two medically significant tick species to now, when there are six. We talk repellant and removal of these biting bugs.

In addition, we'll discus solutions for dealing with disease-carrying insects and removing poisonous plants from your yard. Plus, we answer all of your gardening questions for the full hour with our experts.

Guests:



Joe Boggs, assistant professor of entomology, Ohio State University

Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office

Domonique Peebles, founder, Brick Gardens



