© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Cincinnati Edition

American Academy of Pediatrics files suit against RFK Jr.

Published July 9, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
a man in a gray suit wearing a white shirt and blue tie stands in front of two american flags and waves at a crowd
Morry Gash
/
AP
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arrives before Republican then-presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Milwaukee.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and other leading medical groups are suing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The lawsuit claims the Health and Human Services secretary violated federal law when he changed COVID-19 vaccine recommendations to say pregnant women and healthy children no longer need the inoculation.

The lawsuit also objects to Kennedy’s firing of 17 members of the CDC Advisory Committee. His newly hired committee members voted last month to walk back some longstanding recommendations on flu vaccines.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the lawsuit, the new vaccine recommendations and what this could mean for the availability of vaccines.

  • Richard Hughes, attorney for the AAP’s lawsuit
  • Chris Peltier, MD, immediate past president, Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionflu vaccineRobert F. Kennedy
Stay Connected