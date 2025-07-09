American Academy of Pediatrics files suit against RFK Jr.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and other leading medical groups are suing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The lawsuit claims the Health and Human Services secretary violated federal law when he changed COVID-19 vaccine recommendations to say pregnant women and healthy children no longer need the inoculation.
The lawsuit also objects to Kennedy’s firing of 17 members of the CDC Advisory Committee. His newly hired committee members voted last month to walk back some longstanding recommendations on flu vaccines.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the lawsuit, the new vaccine recommendations and what this could mean for the availability of vaccines.
- Richard Hughes, attorney for the AAP’s lawsuit
- Chris Peltier, MD, immediate past president, Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
