Who stands to lose their Medicaid coverage?
President Trump’s signature tax and spending law includes almost $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid. To implement these cuts, the law includes work requirements, and experts estimate nearly 12 million people will lose their coverage.
On Cincinnati Edition, we look at what this looks like locally and just who could be kicked off the program.
Guests:
- Josh Smith, MD, family physician
- Michael Linden, senior policy fellow, Washington Center for Equitable Growth
