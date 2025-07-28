© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Why are we obsessed with fragrance and is it bad for us?

Published July 28, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Are Americans obsessed with fragrance? From laundry boosters to teen boys spritzing expensive cologne, we discuss the science behind scent on Cincinnati Edition and ask if perfume is toxic.

Guests:

  • Kelly Dobos, cosmetic chemist and adjunct instructor of cosmetic science, University of Cincinnati
  • Anna North, senior correspondent, Vox

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
