Gardening tasks for the approaching harvest season
Get those trowels and pruners ready! We're gearing up for the harvest.
While you might already be up to your eyeballs in tomatoes, berries, and peaches, there's more produce to be picked and processed in this late summer season.
On Cincinnati Edition, our gardening experts are here with advice.
Guests:
- Brandon George, horticulture extension agent, Kenton County Extension Office
- Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center
- Mark House, manager, Krohn Conservatory
