Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

Gardening tasks for the approaching harvest season

Published July 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
two pairs of hands hold a terracotta bowl of grape tomatoes; one pair of hands is wearing a pair of gardening gloves
Elaine Casap
/
Unsplash

Get those trowels and pruners ready! We're gearing up for the harvest.

While you might already be up to your eyeballs in tomatoes, berries, and peaches, there's more produce to be picked and processed in this late summer season.

On Cincinnati Edition, our gardening experts are here with advice.

Guests:

  • Brandon George, horticulture extension agent, Kenton County Extension Office
  • Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center
  • Mark House, manager, Krohn Conservatory

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
