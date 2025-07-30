Gardening tasks for the approaching harvest season

Get those trowels and pruners ready! We're gearing up for the harvest.

While you might already be up to your eyeballs in tomatoes, berries, and peaches, there's more produce to be picked and processed in this late summer season.

On Cincinnati Edition, our gardening experts are here with advice.

Guests:



Brandon George, horticulture extension agent, Kenton County Extension Office

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

Mark House, manager, Krohn Conservatory



Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

