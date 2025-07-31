The risks associated with voicing your opinions outside of work

The past few months have been marked with a wave of protests in Greater Cincinnati, nationwide and even internationally. From the "No Kings" marches held in early June to the more recent anti-ICE demonstrations, Americans have turned out in groups to voice their opinions about the current political administration.

What do you need to know before attending one of these protests, speaking to the media, posting online or otherwise publicizing your personal views?

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with a lawyer who specializes in First Amendment matters and media law to discuss what you might want to consider before speaking your mind publicly.

We invited Cincinnati Children's and the EPA to be a part of this discussion. Both organizations declined.

The EPA Press Office gave us this statement: “The Environmental Protection Agency has a zero-tolerance policy for career bureaucrats using their agency position and title to unlawfully undermine, sabotage, and undercut the will of the American public that was clearly expressed at the ballot box last November.”

Guests:



Jack Greiner, partner, Faruki PLL

Lizzy Diop, former Cincinnati Children's chaplain

Michael Ottlinger, Ph.D., president, National Treasury Employees Union, Chapter 279, representing EPA employees in Cincinnati



