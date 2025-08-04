© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Economy
Cincinnati Edition

Your guide to tipping while traveling

Published August 4, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
Pixabay

We’ve all heard of or experienced tipping fatigue. We’ve also asked when and how much when it comes to gratuity.

But is it a different game when you travel?

On Cincinnati Edition, your tipping travel guide.

Guests:

  • Margaret Carlson, columnist, Daily Beast
  • Amy Short, director of travel technology and sales, AAA Club Alliance
  • Erwin Erhardt, PhD, professor, University of Cincinnati Department of Economics

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editiontipssummer travel
