Would you go into debt for your pet?

Animal shelters in New York City are being overwhelmed with pets whose owners can no longer afford them.

As average rents rise in Greater Cincinnati, what are shelters seeing locally? Are beloved pets being surrendered because their owners simply don’t have the money to keep them?

A new survey found many couples with two incomes and no kids say they’ve made financial sacrifices for their pets as the cost of vet visits and other expenses increase. Some say they would even go into debt for their dogs and cats.

On the Cincinnati Edition pet show, we talk with local experts about the costs of keeping our furry friends healthy and happy and whether the region’s animal shelters are seeing more animals surrendered because of rising costs.

And they’ll be able to answer your questions about your favorite furry friends.

Note: Medical advice offered on Cincinnati Edition should not substitute for a visit to your pet’s vet.

Guests:

Jennifer Wells, DVM, program director and professor of Veterinary Technology Program, University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College

Emily Ward, DVM, veterinary dentist, MedVet Cincinnati

Dae Grodin, owner and trainer, Dog-Abilities.com

Meaghan Colville, shelter director, Cincinnati Animal CARE

