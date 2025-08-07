What more can Cincinnati and Hamilton County officials do to reduce violent crime?

From a man being stabbed to death in his Over-the-Rhine home to a Downtown brawl that’s gotten national attention, violent crime in Cincinnati has dominated headlines for months.

City officials have denounced what they described as the politicization of the viral brawl and have announced new measures to reduce violence.

But is it enough? And what role should the broader criminal justice system play in making the city safer?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Hamilton County’s prosecutor and a Cincinnati city councilmember. We also get the perspective of a journalist who says Cincinnati residents and policy makers must choose the type of city they want to have.

Guests:

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich

Cincinnati City Councilmember Jeff Cramerding

Kevin Aldridge, opinion and engagement editor, Cincinnati Enquirer

