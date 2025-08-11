Will Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana help President Trump expand his advantage in Congress?
If you follow national politics, you’ve probably been watching what’s happening in Texas.
Republican state lawmakers there are pursuing a mid-decade redistricting process to redraw Congressional maps. The goal is to try to increase the number of GOP seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Could that kind of redistricting happen in the Tri-State?
On the Cincinnati Edition regional politics show, we talk with statehouse reporters about the potential for redistricting in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. We’ll also discuss what federal Medicaid changes could mean for each state and what state officials are doing about affordable housing and rising property taxes and other issues being tackled at each statehouse.
Guests:
- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Brandon Smith, Statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting
- Sylvia Goodman, Capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio
