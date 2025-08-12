What to know about apprenticeships in Greater Cincinnati
We often think of student loan forgiveness when the college debt crisis comes to mind. But one of President Donald Trump's solutions is apprenticeships.
In April, Trump signed an executive order aiming to "modernize, integrate, and re-align programs to address critical workforce needs in emerging industries."
This July, new legislation called the Supporting Apprenticeship Colleges Act of 2025 was proposed by U.S. Representatives Rob Bresnahan, Jr. of Pennsylvania and Angie Craig of Minnesota.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what an apprenticeship is and ways to get involved as an apprentice in Greater Cincinnati.
Guests:
- Chris Fridel, director, Greater Cincinnati Apprenticeship Council
- Christie Farrow, regional apprenticeship coordinator, Allied Construction Industries
- Jeremy Johnson, foreman and former apprentice, ESI Electrical Contractors
