How to check your trees for pests
Stop! Quick! Have you checked your trees lately? Now's the time to look for invasive, wood-boring beetles.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how to spot pests and remove them before it's too late. Plus more gardening tips and tricks.
Guests:
- Scott Beuerlein, manager of botanical garden outreach, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
- Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center
- Joe Boggs, assistant professor, The Ohio State University Department of Entomology
