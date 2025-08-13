© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
How to check your trees for pests

Published August 13, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Stop! Quick! Have you checked your trees lately? Now's the time to look for invasive, wood-boring beetles.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how to spot pests and remove them before it's too late. Plus more gardening tips and tricks.

Guests:

  • Scott Beuerlein, manager of botanical garden outreach, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
  • Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center
  • Joe Boggs, assistant professor, The Ohio State University Department of Entomology

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
