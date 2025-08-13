How to check your trees for pests

Stop! Quick! Have you checked your trees lately? Now's the time to look for invasive, wood-boring beetles.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how to spot pests and remove them before it's too late. Plus more gardening tips and tricks.

Guests:



Scott Beuerlein, manager of botanical garden outreach, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

Joe Boggs, assistant professor, The Ohio State University Department of Entomology

Ways to listen to this show: