How to find help with home repairs and code violations
It’s a letter no homeowner wants to receive: A notice from the city building inspector of a code violation on your home. It could be chipping paint, a broken gutter, or worse. And getting your home back up to code could be costly and time consuming.
For some homeowners who are elderly, low income, or disabled, the code violations can pile up if you do not get into compliance. But there is assistance for those who qualify.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss some of the most common code violations and why homeowners may get these notices. And we have information on programs available to help with the necessary repairs.
Guests:
- Ed Cunningham, deputy director, City of Cincinnati Department of Buildings and Inspection
- Clayton Castle, communications manager, City of Middletown
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.