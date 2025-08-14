How to find help with home repairs and code violations

It’s a letter no homeowner wants to receive: A notice from the city building inspector of a code violation on your home. It could be chipping paint, a broken gutter, or worse. And getting your home back up to code could be costly and time consuming.

For some homeowners who are elderly, low income, or disabled, the code violations can pile up if you do not get into compliance. But there is assistance for those who qualify.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss some of the most common code violations and why homeowners may get these notices. And we have information on programs available to help with the necessary repairs.

Guests:



Ed Cunningham, deputy director, City of Cincinnati Department of Buildings and Inspection



Clayton Castle, communications manager, City of Middletown

