Gary Gaffney’s enduring art legacy and impact on his students
Gary Gaffney brought humor and empathy to the classroom and to his artwork as a longtime professor at the Art Academy of Cincinnati. His drawings and mixed-media works were playful, philosophical and thought-provoking.
His teaching style encouraged creativity, experimentation and fostered life-long friendships with his students. He created the Minumental exhibition in 1987, and it continues to this day as an annual Art Academy exhibit.
Gaffney died in February of 2025. Now the Art Academy of Cincinnati presents an exhibition of his work: “Gary Gaffney: Everything Else” and a concurrent exhibition by his former student and current academic dean: “Sarah Stolar: Selected Works from The Grief Club.”
Stolar’s exhibit runs Aug. 18 through Sept. 26 in the McClure Gallery. Gaffney’s exhibit runs Aug. 22 through Sept. 26 in the Pearlman Gallery. There is an opening reception Aug. 29.
On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the exhibition and Gaffney’s legacy as a teacher.
Guests:
- Sarah Stolar, Academic Dean and Executive Director of Academic Affairs, Art Academy of Cincinnati
- Saad Ghosn, founder, SOS Art
- Kendall Bruns, artist and Art Academy grad
Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
