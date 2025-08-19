Local musicians discuss Cincinnati's jazz scene
When you think about memories of enjoying jazz in Cincinnati, what comes to mind? Does your mind take you to the Blue Wisp Jazz Club or Schwartz’s Point?
Do you think back to the early days of The Ohio Valley Jazz Festival or all the way back to the Cincinnati Cotton Club?
Or do you think of nights at Caffè Vivace and jam sessions at The Lounge?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how the local scene has transformed over the years and the Cincinnati players that have gone down in history.
Guests:
- Melvin Broach, jazz drummer
- Yemi Oyediran, jazz drummer
- Kathy Wade, jazz vocalist
