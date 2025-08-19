Ohio legislation would expand working hours for teens

Republican state Senator Tim Schaffer introduced Senate Bill 50 this spring, which would extend the working hours for minors ages 14 and 15 to 9 p.m. during the school year.

An Ohio high school senior wrote to The New York Times Student Open Letter Contest calling for Ohio legislators to stop rolling back legal protections against child labor and instead focus on the violations that are already taking place in the state.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss child labor and what impact Senate Bill 50 might have in Ohio.

Guests:

Michelle Huang, high school senior and winner of the New York Times Student Open Letter Contest

Reid Maki, director of child labor issues, Child Labor Coalition

Ways to listen to this show: